GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – How can you make the most of your retirement years? Today we have Sunset Senior Communities as a part of our Virtual Home Show.

President & CEO Christina Matzke here to talk about discovering your next adventure at Sunset Senior Communities.

Sunset Senior Communities

725 Baldwin St. – Jenison

616-512-2547

SunsetCommunities.org

Sponsored by Sunset Senior Communities.