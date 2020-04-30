Since 1963, the DeGraaf professionals have helped set the standard for providing dedicated assistance to individuals and families when making important decisions about their homes. From knowledgeable salespeople who provide you with the latest ideas, trends, and textures, to our trained installation specialists whose job it is to make every selection look beautiful in your home, the experienced DeGraaf team stands poised to lend our special expertise to each individual project. DeGraaf Interiors, Inc. offers a lifetime installation warranty on all retail flooring purchases so you never have to worry.

VIRTUAL HOME SHOW SPECIAL:

CONTACT US:

Phone: 616.662.0140

Website: degraafinteriors.com

Cascade location:

Hudsonville location:

CONNECT WITH US!

DeGraaf Interiors on Facebook

DeGraaf Interiors on Instagram

DeGraaf Interiors on Pinterest