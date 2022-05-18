GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) Brummel’s Home Furnishings is a family-owned business that’s been in West Michigan since 1956, and part of our Virtual Home Show. The company was started by Clayton Brummel and passed onto his sons, grandsons and now a 4th generation. One event that has been going on since they started is their “Brummel’s Tent Sale”.

Brummel’s carries a large selection of different products under one roof. They carry all major kitchen and laundry brands as well as different furniture brands for your living room and dining room. They also carry Serta mattresses, as well as a carpet and flooring showroom.

Tent Sale – through Thursday, June 2nd

Locations:

825 44th Street SE

Wyoming

616-534-4958

110 E. Main Avenue

Zeeland

616-772-2822

