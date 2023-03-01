GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – Purchasing a home is a significant life achievement. Adventure Credit Union has solutions to help reduce the barriers that first time home buyers often face.



Down payments solutions: We offer special mortgage options that require a down payment as small as 3% of the home’s purchase price. We are also a participating lender with the State of Michigan’s down payment assistance program. Speak with one of our Mortgage Specialists today to see if you qualify for $7,500 or even $10,000 in down payment assistance.



Income solutions: We are proud to offer the Home Possible mortgage that is designed for first time borrowers with limited income. This special mortgage is exclusively for borrowers whose income is 80% or less of the area median income.



Credit solutions: Gone are the days of needing perfect credit to get a mortgage. Connect with a Mortgage Specialist to discuss our relaxed credit requirements.



Adventure Credit Union is a local lender. We believe that every mortgage we write is enabling a person or a family to put down roots and make our community stronger. That’s way we make all of our lending decisions in-house, and service all of our mortgages ourselves, right here in Grand Rapids. When you choose Adventure for your mortgage, you’ll work with real local people from start to finish.

Adventure Credit Union is an Equal Housing Lender. NMLS: 408846.

Adventure Credit Union

Sponsored by Adventure Credit Union.