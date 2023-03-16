GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – As Grand Rapids’ premier, local junk removal company, 1-800-GOT-JUNK? take the frustration out of home clean outs! Book your no-obligation appointment online or call 1-800-468-5865; We offer same-day service & our friendly, uniformed truck team will call you fifteen to thirty before your scheduled two-hour arrival window. Just point to the junk you want removed & we’ll provide you with an upfront, all-inclusive price — it’s that simple.

Our new No Contact Junk Removal service focuses on keeping you and our teams happy & healthy. Dragging junk to the curb is a thing of the past!”

1-800-GOT-JUNK

SPECIAL: $25 off any load or $50 off a 1/2 truckload or more, plus free battery pickup on any service

1-844-543-1430

Facebook.com/1800GOTJUNK

1800GotJunk.com

Sponsored by 1-800-GOT JUNK.