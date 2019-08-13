Virtual health tools inside our schools

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – We all know that behavioral health services for young people are in great demand, particularly in rural areas where teens may wait months to talk to a specialist. Spectrum Health’s virtual health team is tackling the problem with a new program in Greenville High School. Here to talk about it are two people from Spectrum Health United and Kelsey Hospitals, Hospital President, Andrea Leslie, and Virtual Health Specialist, Katie Thorsen.

Teens today face a wide array of challenges some of them are timeless challenges to teenagers, but many are new and different than the challenges we faced as teens. Today’s issues can include relationships, grades, peer pressure, substance abuse, bullying, friendships, parents, social media pressures and more.

Students will be referred to Spectrum Health by high school guidance counselor or social worker. Services will be available to students Monday through Thursday mornings, even when school is not in session. Typically, insurance companies will cover these services for up to 18 weeks.

This program, tackling behavior health challenges with virtual health tools, is the first of its kind offered by Spectrum Health. It’s thanks to the community donors and the Spectrum Health Foundation who have given a portion of the funds for this program. Other communities in the region and beyond already have expressed an interest in the program and Spectrum hopes to expand this offering in the future.

Want to learn more about telemedicine services offered by Spectrum Health? Click here.