Virtual Go Red for Women Experiences start this week!

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – The whole month of February is dedicated to heart health, according to the American Heart Association, heart disease kills more people than all forms of cancer combined.

Nearly 3 out of every 4 Americans don’t consider themselves at risk for heart disease. 3 out of every 5 Americans put no effort into improving heart health. The American Heart Association wants to change these statistics.

This is an example of some of the health information that will be shared this month at the Go Red for Women Experiences in Kalamazoo and Grand Rapids. The events are virtual this year and there will be no fee to attend. Our own Morgan Poole is emceeing both events!

Virtual Go Red for Women Experiences

Kalamazoo Go Red Experience – Thursday, February 4th @ 12pm

Grand Rapids Go Red Experience – Thursday, February 11th @ 12pm