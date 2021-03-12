Virtual Gazelle Girl 2021 adds local community events for a race day feel!

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – Usually at this time of year, we’re training for the Gazelle Girl! We never know if it’ll snow, rain or be sunny but you won’t find a more positive experience in this city!

This year, the race will be virtual again but there are some new and exciting things to share!

Holly Visser joins us along with Angie O’Brien from Real Women Tri join us to tell us about the special hometown events being hosted by local pacers, race teams and community ambassadors!

Join the Gazelle Girl Community page to see if there is a hometown event near you!