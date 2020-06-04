Virtual Festival of the Arts starts tomorrow

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – The Coronavirus pandemic has stopped a lot of things but it’s NOT stopping the Grand Rapids Festival of the Arts! This event takes place this weekend and this year, we can catch all the entertainment virtually!

WOOD TV will be streaming the event at WoodTV.com on June 5th and 6th. Enjoy performances from the Grand Raoids Symphony, Ebony Road Players, Grand Rapids Ballet, Opera Grand Rapids and the Grand Rapids Public Museum’s Mighty Wurlitzer Organ.

PLEASE NOTE: All performances were previously recorded a few weeks ago.

More information at FestivalGR.org.