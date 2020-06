GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – The show must go on – even if it’s virtually! This weekend, the 51st year of Festival of the Arts will go on – but in a different way!

>>>Take a look at the video above

WOOD TV will be streaming the event at WoodTV.com on June 5th and 6th. Enjoy performances from the Grand Raoids Symphony, Ebony Road Players, Grand Rapids Ballet, Opera Grand Rapids and the Grand Rapids Public Museum’s Mighty Wurlitzer Organ.

More information at FestivalGR.org.