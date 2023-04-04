GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – Grand Rapids-based Vintage Parlor Orchestra takes classical music out of the concert hall and into the community. They have two upcoming shows on April 14th and 15th at The Golden Age at Creston Brewery. You can experience classical music like never before with each night featuring a Paris-themed concert with some of Michigan’s best music talent. Attendees also will be able to access a full bar and a French 75 cocktail infused with lavender, created in partnership with Creston Brewery.

WHO: Open to the public, each concert will feature:

WHAT: Classical Brews at Creston IV

The Music (see the entire program here):

Soprano Emily Peterson performing Mozart’s “Queen of the Night” Aria

Saxophonist Alain Sullivan with selections from Charlie Parker with Strings Just Friends Everything Happens to Me Ezz-Thetic Summertime Easy to Love

French native composer Francis Poulenc’s Sinfonietta

Mozart’s “Paris” Symphony No. 31 in D major

WHERE: The Golden Age at Creston Brewery / 1504 Plainfield Ave. NE, Grand Rapids, MI 49505 (second floor)

WHEN: Friday, April 14 and Saturday, April 15, 2023 / Doors open at 7:00 pm and music begins at 7:30 pm.

WHY: Vintage Parlor Orchestra believes that classical music is for everywhere. That’s why this versatile and talented Grand Rapids-based ensemble takes the masterpieces of the last few centuries out of the concert hall and into the community.

TICKETS/COST: $18 for educators and $22.50 for general admission.

Tickets are available at vpogr.com and directly at https://www.simpletix.com/e/vpo-classical-brews-at-creston-iv-tickets-128505.