GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — This weekend, you have a chance to experience classical music like never before. Grab a beer, pull up a chair and get ready for Vintage Parlor Orchestra.

Emily and Thomas joined us to share more about this event.

WHAT: Classical Brews at Creston IV

WHERE: The Golden Age at Creston Brewery / 1504 Plainfield Ave. NE, Grand Rapids, MI 49505 (second floor)

WHEN: Friday, September 22 and Saturday, September 23, 2023 / Doors open at 7:00 pm and music begins at 7:30 pm.

WHY: Vintage Parlor Orchestra believes that classical music is for everywhere. That’s why this versatile and talented Grand Rapids-based ensemble takes the masterpieces of the last few centuries out of the concert hall and into the community.

TICKETS/COST: $18 for students and $22.50 for general admission.

Tickets are available at vpogr.com and directly here.