eightWest

Vault of Midnight giving away thousands of FREE comics to fans

By:

Posted: May 03, 2019 01:17 PM EDT

Updated: May 03, 2019 01:17 PM EDT

Vault of Midnight giving away thousands of FREE comics to fans

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) - Tomorrow is a special day for Comic Book Fans, its National Free Comic Book Day. If you would like to celebrate locally, we've got the perfect place for you to go! Just steps away from where we are right now is the Vault of Midnight, here to tell us about what's happening tomorrow are Charley and Leah.

>>> Take a look in the video above. 

Free Comic Book Day is a nation-wide event happening across the country at comic shops on the first Saturday of every May. Vault of Midnight gives away thousands of FREE comics to fans of any age from 10am - 10pm while supplies last. There’s a sidewalk festival from 10am-3pm. Vault of Midnight hosts a sidewalk festival along Monroe Center with local artists, activities, trivia, and giveaways.

There is also a Contest with adults, kids, and a group category and all winners receive a prize, and any guest that arrives in costume gets an extra free comic.

Free Comic Book Day

  • Vault of Midnight
  • Tomorrow, May 4
  • 10AM - 10PM
  • 95 Monroe Center St NW, Grand Rapids
Continue Reading

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


More Stories

Featured on eightWest

Featured Content

Trending Stories

Photo Galleries

Photo Galleries
Photos: Kindel Furniture at Grand Hotel Photos: Kindel Furniture at Grand Hotel
Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Photos: Kindel Furniture at Grand Hotel

Photo Galleries
Photo Galleries
Photos: Grand Rapids birthday celebration Photos: Grand Rapids birthday celebration
Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Photos: Grand Rapids birthday celebration

Photo Galleries
Photo Galleries
May 2, 2019, Storm Team 8 Weather Experience May 2, 2019, Storm Team 8 Weather Experience
Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

May 2, 2019, Storm Team 8 Weather Experience

Photo Galleries