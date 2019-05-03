Vault of Midnight giving away thousands of FREE comics to fans Video

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) - Tomorrow is a special day for Comic Book Fans, its National Free Comic Book Day. If you would like to celebrate locally, we've got the perfect place for you to go! Just steps away from where we are right now is the Vault of Midnight, here to tell us about what's happening tomorrow are Charley and Leah.

Free Comic Book Day is a nation-wide event happening across the country at comic shops on the first Saturday of every May. Vault of Midnight gives away thousands of FREE comics to fans of any age from 10am - 10pm while supplies last. There’s a sidewalk festival from 10am-3pm. Vault of Midnight hosts a sidewalk festival along Monroe Center with local artists, activities, trivia, and giveaways.

There is also a Contest with adults, kids, and a group category and all winners receive a prize, and any guest that arrives in costume gets an extra free comic.