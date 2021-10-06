Van Andel Institute’s 16th Annual Couture for a Cure takes place next Thursday

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – Next Thursday night is a very special night for West Michigan! The 16th Annual Couture for a Cure is taking place and it just so happens to also be the Van Andel Institute’s 25th anniversary. It’ll be a great night full of fashion and it also benefits a great cause – biomedical research and science education programs at the VAI.

Carol Van Andel and Kelli Templeton join us to talk about this year’s event!

Couture for a Cure

Thursday, October 14th
Fall 2021 Collection of Veronica Beard
6pm-9:30pm
Van Andel Institute – 333 Bostwick Ave. NE
VAI.org

