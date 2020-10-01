Van Andel Institute hosting virtual Couture for a Cure

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – Couture for a Cure is one of Van Andel Institute’s signature events that celebrates the creativity and expressive nature of great fashion design and also benefits the institute’s biomedical research and K-12 and graduate education programs. This year, the event will be held virtually and highlight the 2020 Byron Lars Beauty Mark collection from New York-based designer Byron Lars. In addition, the event will include a fashion presentation by Leigh’s.

The event is in its 15th year and has grown into West Michigan’s premier fashion event. 100% of the proceeds support Van Andel Institute scientists and educators.

2020 Couture for a Cure

October 8th

6:30pm – 9:30pm

