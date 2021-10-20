Van Andel Institute hosting their annual Hope on the Hill Gala on October 28th!

by: eightWest Staff

Posted: / Updated:

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – Van Andel Institute’s annual Hope on the Hill Gala is a celebration of the scientists, educators and community members who make the work of VAI possible. It also benefits a great cause! All proceeds benefit biomedical research and K–12 and graduate education programs at the Institute.

Carol Van Andel joins us to talk about this special event which we hear is sold out this year!

Van Andel Institute

Hope on the Hill Gala
Thursday, October 28th
For more events, visit VAI.org/Events

