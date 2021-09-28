Van Andel Arena adds new dishes to their food menu!

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – It’s a busy time of year here in West Michigan. The live events, arts and entertainment scene is booming and reminds us of a place where you can enjoy lots of action all in one place – the Van Andel Arena!

Not only is it the perfect place to catch a game or a concert, but you can also enjoy tons of delicious food. Morgan stopped by to check out the new dishes that will soon be available to event-goers this year!

>>>Take a look!

To stay up to date with everything going on at Van Andel Arena, visit VanAndelArena.com.