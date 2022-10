GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – We all know that many businesses today have unfilled job openings for critical positions. If you’ve been to a retail store or driven past a manufacturing plant, you’ve likely seen the “Help Wanted” signs. With us today is US Staffing Agency of West Michigan to talk about why those jobs are going unfilled and some actions business owners can take to help themselves.

Sponsored by USStaffingAgency.com.