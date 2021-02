GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – Great news for Grand Rapids – the Urban Institute for Contemporary Arts has a soft opening in July in their new location – the Kendall College of Art and Design campus!

Miranda and Michele join us today to tell us about this exciting move and what to expect when the UICA opens back up this summer!

Urban Institute Contemporary Arts

Soft opening: July 15th

Woodbridge N. Ferris building at Kendall College of Art & Design

17 Pearl St. NW

UICA.org