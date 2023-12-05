GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD)- When we go shopping, we like to go big, and nothing is bigger, brighter, and more festive than the annual Shop Hop event in Grand Rapids, which is happening this Thursday from 3 p.m. to 9 p.m.!

What makes Shop Hop special and different is that around 150 small and independently owned businesses are involved, covering four unique neighborhoods. The four neighborhoods together are known as Uptown Grand Rapids.

So, this Thursday, Dec. 7, the neighborhoods go all out and offer everything from special deals to live entertainment, food trucks, a free jolly trolley to help with transportation and so much more.

More details at UptownGR.com!

Sponsored by Uptown Grand Rapids.