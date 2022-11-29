GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – A well-loved holiday event returns to some Grand Rapids area neighborhoods this week. It’s time for the The Uptown Shop Hop and today we have Ingrid Miller in studio to tell us all about it.

FREE trolley rides! Our Jolly Trolleys are back after a 2 year hiatus during COVID – these are our most popular event feature.

Unprecedented business participation this year – upwards of 140 local and independent businesses are participating to offer unique and amazing local shopping

Delight, entertainment, and surprises abound all night long

Holiday tree lighting brought to us by Harmony Brewing

Giant pop-up market at the Fulton Street Farmer’s Market

Tours of historic Hermitage at Diamond (which will host Uptown as the evening’s HQ)

“Tipsy burros” greeting passers-by

Much much more – ice sculpting, caroling, brass bands, etc.

Sponsored by Uptown Grand Rapids.