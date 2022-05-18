GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) There’s a lot to consider when deciding on a retirement home – you want quality care but also a vibrant place where friendships will be found and life will be truly enjoyed. The Brook Retirement Communities offers those things and they’re located in 13 communities in West Michigan and northern parts of the state.

The Brook of Portland offers affordable assisted and independent living without giving up your independence. They have immediate openings, in both their independent living areas and assisted living. Every resident has their own living space that includes a bathroom, kitchen or kitchenette and their own emergency call system. There’s 24-hour staff on site.

The Brook offers affordable living with person-centered care. That means you don’t pay for services that you’re not receiving. They also offer medication management and help with the activities of daily living. There’s also an on-site beauty shop, billiard room, library and theatre.

The Brook of Portland

102 Rindlehaven Commons

Portland

517-647-4790

