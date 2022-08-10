GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – It doesn’t matter what time of year it is, it seems people are continuing to seek out ways to improve and change the look of their home. If you’ve been thinking about upgrading yours, we’ve got a great connection for you: Standale Home Studio! It’s a one-stop place to upgrade and beautify any room in your home! Today, the focus is on cabinetry so Rachael stopped by their showroom to learn more!



>>Take a look!

STUFF THE BOX: Standale Home Studio is partnering with the National Kitchen & Bath Association to collect school supplies for 2 classes at Townline Elementary School – the supplies collected will help about 60 kids as they head back to school. They’re taking donations of pencils, crayola markers, bandaids, post-it notes, glue sticks, ziplock bags, child scissors, hand sanitizer, disinfecting wipes, and more. You can stop by and drop donations in the box, every little bit helps in helping a child in need head back to school!

Standale Home Studio

4046 Lake Michigan Dr. NW – Grand Rapids

616-453-8201

Open Monday-Saturday

StandaleHomeStudio.com

Sponsored by Standale Home Studio.