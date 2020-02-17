Update your wardrobe before spring break

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – Believe it or not, spring break is just around the corner! If you’re looking to pack for wherever you’re headed and update your wardrobe, Goodwill can help!

Jill from Goodwill of Greater Grand Rapids stopped by to show us how to shop college-style for spring break without breaking the bank.

You can even shop online and bid on items at shopgoodwill.com. Of course you can still find amazing items at any one of The Goodwill’s 19 locations in the Grand Rapids area.

Sponsored by Goodwill of Greater Grand Rapids.