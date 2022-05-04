GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – Heart disease is the number one killer of men and women and the American Heart Association works hard to improve that statistic. They have many events coming up including tomorrow’s Heart Ball, two Go Red for Women events and a Stroke Webinar in the month of May. Jana joins us today.
Grand Rapids Heart Ball
May 5th at GLC at 20 Monroe Live
Silent & live auctions
Networking & sharing about what the mission of AHA
Event.Gives/GrandRapidsHeartBall
Kalamazoo Go Red for Women Luncheon
May 20th at 11am
Radisson Plaza Hotel at Kalamazoo Center
Event.Gives/KalamazooGoRed
American Heart Association Stroke Webinar
May 24th at noon via Zoom
Registration link on Facebook
Grand Rapids Go Red for Women Luncheon
June 9th at 10:30am
Watermark Country Club
Event.Gives/GrandRapidsGoRed