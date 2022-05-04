GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – Heart disease is the number one killer of men and women and the American Heart Association works hard to improve that statistic. They have many events coming up including tomorrow’s Heart Ball, two Go Red for Women events and a Stroke Webinar in the month of May. Jana joins us today.

Grand Rapids Heart Ball

May 5th at GLC at 20 Monroe Live

Silent & live auctions

Networking & sharing about what the mission of AHA

Event.Gives/GrandRapidsHeartBall

Kalamazoo Go Red for Women Luncheon

May 20th at 11am

Radisson Plaza Hotel at Kalamazoo Center

Event.Gives/KalamazooGoRed

American Heart Association Stroke Webinar

May 24th at noon via Zoom

Registration link on Facebook

Grand Rapids Go Red for Women Luncheon

June 9th at 10:30am

Watermark Country Club

Event.Gives/GrandRapidsGoRed