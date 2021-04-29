Unwind and relax at Yoga in the Vines in Traverse City!

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – We are focusing this week on the beautiful Traverse City area! A visit there wouldn’t be complete without checking the vineyards and wineries on the Traverse City Wine Coast!

The wine tasting is amazing but trying something different is always fun – something that can satisfy you physically, mentally and spiritually. We’re talking Yoga in the Vines! We stopped by on Old Mission Pennisula to see what it was all about!

>>>Take a look!

For more information and specific yoga session times and dates, visit YenYogaFitness.com/Yoga-in-the-Vines.

Sponsored by Traverse City Tourism.