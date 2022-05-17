GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – University of Michigan Health-West, has opened a new, larger, office in Allendale to better meet the needs of the thriving community. Today we have Monica Taylor in studio to tell us all about it. This new office is located on the Lake Michigan Drive bus line, providing easy access for patients. They also offer same day appointments and walk in visits. The Allendale location offers primary care, family practice, OB/GYN and sports medicine.

University of Michigan Health-West

Allendale Health Center

4830 Becker Dr. – Allendale

616-252-3900

UofMHealthWest.org

Sponsored by University of Michigan Health-West.