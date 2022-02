GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – Half of all women and 25% of all men have a problem with leg veins. University of Michigan Health-West offers a combination of expertise and innovative technology to customize your care from diagnosis to treatment.

Today, Dr. Gunjan Gholkar joins us to talk about the treatment they offer.

University of Michigan Health-West

Heart & Vascular

616-252-5950 for an appointment

UofMHealthWest.org for more information

Sponsored by University of Michigan Health-West.