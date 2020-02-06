United Way helping Kent Count residents with free tax services

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – The United Way Kent County Tax Credit Coalition (KCTCC) helps working individuals and families achaive economic sucess through the use of free tax services and literacy courses.

If your household income is less than $56,000 a year, you can qualify for free in-person tax preparation with an IRS-certified volunteer.

For more details about the program and to schedule your appointment, click here.

There are also a few community tax days when appointments are NOT needed. Appointments are available on a first-come, first-served basis.

Steelcase University

901 44th St. SE

Grand Rapids MI 49508

Thursday, February 6, 3p.m. to 8 p.m.

Cherry Health’s Heart of the City Health Clinic

100 Cherry Street SE

Grand Rapids MI 49503

Saturday, February 8, 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Steelcase University

901 44th St. SE

Grand Rapids MI 49508

Thursday, February 13, 3p.m. to 8 p.m.

Grand Rapids International Fellowship

3765 Kalamazoo Ave SE

Grand Rapids MI 49508

Saturday, February 22, 10 a.m. to 2 pm.

**Keep in mind**

If you are filling jointly, both adults must be present to sign the return.

You must have a social security card for each family member and picture ID for adults.