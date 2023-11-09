GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – Dwelling Place is an organization in West Michigan that works to ensure everyone in our area has a place to thrive. It develops housing solutions in communities to address issues from homelessness to home ownership. United Bank has gotten involved to help make the programs a success. Jeremy, from Dwelling Place, and Tammy, from United Bank, joined us for a conversation about these efforts.

Rising housing values and rents hurt low income families. Kent and Ottawa counties need 63,000 housing units to meet demand. Dwelling Place is looking to start construction or renovation on 500 units of housing in the next 12 months, serving the spectrum of needs from people coming out of homelessness to people buying a home.

Dwelling Place

616-454-0928

DwellingPlaceGR.org

Sponsored by United Bank.