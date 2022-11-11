GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – It’s been a warm start to November but that’s changing soon! Colder air is marching into West Michigan and it looks like it’s here to stay. United Bank is launching a special program called “Blanket the Community.” Connie from United Bank joins us today along with Cheryl from Family Promise.

Many families who enter emergency shelter are employed. They simply can’t afford the cost of an apartment. The average two bedroom apartment in Grand Rapids costs over $1,200 a month. Families are working 2-3 jobs to piece things together, but at the end of the day, the math still doesn’t add up. United Bank’s Blanket the Community project is a way to draw community together in an effort to ease the burden of staying warm during the cold Michigan winters. The community bank is encouraging anyone who can help to drop off a new blanket to any of United Bank’s 13 locations now through the end of the year. The bank, in turn, will deliver those blankets to families in need.

Blanket the Community – Now through the end of the year. Bring a new blanket to any of United Bank's 13 locations

