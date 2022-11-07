GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – With inflation, the upcoming holiday season and harsh Michigan winters, it can be an especially challenging time for those struggling with hunger and shelter. The team at United Bank is teaming up with Community Action House to help provide meals and shelter for those in need in our community. Community Action House is the only street outreach team in the area and they help provide shelter, food, financial wellness and more. Their service relies on volunteer and this year, they need more than 650 volunteers to keep their programs running. You can learn more and sign up at Volunteer.CommunityActionHouse.org.

Help fight hunger this Thanksgiving: Donate at CommunityActionHouse.org/Set-The-Table

