United Bank discusses shopping local and keeping your dollars in the community

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – When you buy local, a significant chunk of that money stays in the community. April is Community Banking Month and Financial Literacy Month, the perfect time to highlight the importance of shopping local!

Doris from United Bank and Hanna from Local First join us to talk about supporting our community!

Ways to Support Local

For every $100 spent at a local business, $68 stays in the community as opposed to chain retailers where only $43 remains

Shift 10% of your spending to local businesses

Local banks help local businesses grow and thrive

Local community banks invest in our community

