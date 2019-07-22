Unique place with great food in Spring Lake

As we continue to explore the community of Spring Lake, we found a unique spot with more than great food. A place that believes great food is one of the best ways to create good conversation. Today we’re taking you inside TED’S, where you’re invited to talk, eat, and drink.

TEDS sources premium quality foods, so you can feel great about what you and your family are eating. They also bring the pride they have for their cuisine into their bar area, with 16 draft beer selections, that focus on local Michigan craft breweries.

You can enjoy great deals and selections every Monday through Friday during happy hour from 2pm to 5pm.

TED’S