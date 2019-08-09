GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – Whether you’re looking for a great gift, or you want to find that something special that’s missing from your home decor, local artisans and vintage dealers have it all at the Eastern and Alger Pop up Market. Here to talk more about tomorrow’s pop up are Jay Brooks and Kristin Bleyenberg.

The streets of the Alger Heights business district will be lined with booths by local artisans and vintage dealers filled with all kinds of antiques, home decor, furniture, clothing, artisan jewelry, hand-made soaps and personal care items, & much more. Held on the 2nd Saturday of every month from June through October, this is a great community market filled with unique finds from local artisans and cottage businesses.

The Eastern & Alger PopUp Market is held in Alger Heights on Eastern Avenue, just 1/2 mile north of 28th Street. Saturday, August 10th from 9am-3pm.