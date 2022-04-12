GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – We’re experiencing a little spring weather today finally so we thought we’d celebrate!

Our friend Nate Blury from Drink GR joins us with some fun, spring themed cocktails!

Green Tea Sangria

· 1 bottle of white wine (Bonobo White)

· 4 cups of water

· 6 bags of green tea

· 1/3 cup honey

· 3 lemons, sliced

· 20-25 mint leaves

· In a large pot or kettle bring 4 cups of water to a boil.

· After boiling take off the heat and add in 6 green tea bags. Let steep for 5 minutes.

· Remove tea bags, and stir in 1/3 cup of honey. (Let cool for 30 min-1 hour before mixing sangria.)

· When the tea is slightly cooled add it to your pitcher along with 1 bottle of white wine, lemon slices, and fresh mint leaves. Refrigerate for 2-4 hours before serving!

Coastal Orange Blossom

· Fill your cocktail shaker with ice.

· Add the gin, orange blossom water, orange juice and coconut water.

· Cap your cocktail shaker, give it a thorough shake and strain it into an ice-filled cocktail glass.

· Garnish with an orange wedge and/or edible flowers, and enjoy!

Cotton Candy Rose

· .05 oz Vodka (I will be using absolute strawberry)

· Champagne (I will be using Motu Viget)

· Cotton Candy Garnish

More drinks and recipes on the Drink GR Facebook Group or OriginalTinCup.com.