GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – We’re experiencing a little spring weather today finally so we thought we’d celebrate!

Our friend Nate Blury from Drink GR joins us with some fun, spring themed cocktails!

Green Tea Sangria

·         1 bottle of white wine (Bonobo White)

·         4 cups of water

·         6 bags of green tea

·         1/3 cup honey

·         3 lemons, sliced

·         20-25 mint leaves

·         In a large pot or kettle bring 4 cups of water to a boil.

·         After boiling take off the heat and add in 6 green tea bags. Let steep for 5 minutes.

·         Remove tea bags, and stir in 1/3 cup of honey. (Let cool for 30 min-1 hour before mixing sangria.)

·         When the tea is slightly cooled add it to your pitcher along with 1 bottle of white wine, lemon slices, and fresh mint leaves. Refrigerate for 2-4 hours before serving!

Coastal Orange Blossom

·         Fill your cocktail shaker with ice.

·         Add the gin, orange blossom water, orange juice and coconut water.

·         Cap your cocktail shaker, give it a thorough shake and strain it into an ice-filled cocktail glass.

·         Garnish with an orange wedge and/or edible flowers, and enjoy!

Cotton Candy Rose

·         .05 oz Vodka (I will be using absolute strawberry)

·         Champagne (I will be using Motu Viget)

·         Cotton Candy Garnish

