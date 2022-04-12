GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – We’re experiencing a little spring weather today finally so we thought we’d celebrate!
Our friend Nate Blury from Drink GR joins us with some fun, spring themed cocktails!
Green Tea Sangria
· 1 bottle of white wine (Bonobo White)
· 4 cups of water
· 6 bags of green tea
· 1/3 cup honey
· 3 lemons, sliced
· 20-25 mint leaves
· In a large pot or kettle bring 4 cups of water to a boil.
· After boiling take off the heat and add in 6 green tea bags. Let steep for 5 minutes.
· Remove tea bags, and stir in 1/3 cup of honey. (Let cool for 30 min-1 hour before mixing sangria.)
· When the tea is slightly cooled add it to your pitcher along with 1 bottle of white wine, lemon slices, and fresh mint leaves. Refrigerate for 2-4 hours before serving!
Coastal Orange Blossom
· Fill your cocktail shaker with ice.
· Add the gin, orange blossom water, orange juice and coconut water.
· Cap your cocktail shaker, give it a thorough shake and strain it into an ice-filled cocktail glass.
· Garnish with an orange wedge and/or edible flowers, and enjoy!
Cotton Candy Rose
· .05 oz Vodka (I will be using absolute strawberry)
· Champagne (I will be using Motu Viget)
· Cotton Candy Garnish
More drinks and recipes on the Drink GR Facebook Group or OriginalTinCup.com.