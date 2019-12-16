GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – It’s a festive time of year, a time when we extend a lot of joy to others, but that needs to happen year round. It’s about being nice but so much more. Today we have Christy Buck from the Mental Health Foundation to talk about be nice.

You can make a difference today by taking the pledge. More than 20,500+ have learned the four steps of the be nice. Action Plan – to notice, invite, challenge, and empower. The new website has more information about each step to empower individuals with an even greater understanding of mental health!

While the holidays can be a happy and exciting time for most, it can be a difficult time for those struggling with a mental illness. Empathy is key this time of year and you can be more aware of how your words and actions may be affecting others by learning about mental illnesses on their website.

There are four interactive modules under the “Understanding mental health” page that give users the opportunity to do just that! You can:

Watch a video to learn the facts surrounding mental health

Take a myth vs. fact quiz

Quiz your ability to navigate a conversation about mental health

And learn the ins and outs of illnesses like depression and anxiety

Their new site allows kids to learn about mental health at a young age and continue their knowledge through graduation. If more young people are exposed to the facts, we can prevent mental health concerns from developing into an illness, or illnesses reaching severe levels.

DONATE: https://www.benice.org/donate