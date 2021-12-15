Two new shows announced at Soaring Eagle Casino!

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – We’ve got two great new shows to tell you about coming up at Soaring Eagle Casino and Resort! They’ve got a great winter and spring lineup in their Entertainment Hall. Just added to the list is Chris Rock on February 11th with tickets going on sale this Saturday, December 18th. Also just announced: Collective Soul and Everclear will be at the Entertainment Hall on February 19th – tickets also go on sale this Saturday.

Music legend Santana is coming in concert on April 16th to the Entertainment Hall. A man listed by the Rolling Stones as one of the top 100 great guitarists of all time. There are also still tickets available for the Sounds of the Season with the Beach Boys on December 17th. Soaring Eagle is also putting on their annual New Year’s Eve celebration from 9pm until 2am in the Entertainment Hall – they’ll have food, drinks and a DJ to keep party-goers entertained. Air Supply, a mainstay of the 70s and 80s, is coming on January 21st! Tickets are also on sale to see Chicago in concert on April 9th. These are all great stocking stuffer ideas!

If you’re heading up for a show why not make a weekend of it with the family and take the chill off at the Waterpark. All December long you can enjoy their Holly Dayz with great holiday fun with a visit from Frozen characters, a weekend with a hot cocoa bar, Polar Express and breakfast with Santa. Click here for all the details! If you need a gift for the holidays, you could also get a Soaring Eagle Gift Card!

Sponsored by Soaring Eagle Casino.