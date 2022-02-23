Two new outdoor shows announced at Soaring Eagle

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) The entertainment just keeps getting better at Soaring Eagle Casino and Resort. They just announced The Black Crowes coming in concert on Saturday, July 9 and Chris Stapleton on Thursday, July 21.

On March 11th, actor, comedian and TV host  Joel McHale will be at Soaring Eagle and Styx on March 19th!

Just a short drive from the Casino & Resort, or a short shuttle ride, is the Soaring Eagle Waterpark – a perfect place to warm up in these cold days of winter. You can check out the Flow Rider, Loons Loops, and Otters Run, as well as the pool and hot tubs. Maybe you’re starting to make plans for spring break, put them on your list – you can start planning your trip on their website – SoaringEagleWaterpark.com!

