Two new exhibits open at the UICA

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – The Urban Institute for Contemporary Arts is currently featuring the exhibit Translating Valence: redefining black male identity which examines black masculinity, identity and stereotypes.

The exhibit runs through May 3rd and features artwork from six artists based across the country: Stephen Arboite, Scott Campbell, Nate Lewis, Patrick Quarm, Devan Shimoyama and Joshua Solas.

UICA Exhibitions Curator, Juana Williams, stopped by to tell us more about the exhibit, along with a new one opening on February 21st. A Beautiful Struggle: Black Feminist Futurism runs through June 14th and explores the integration of Black feminist and Afrofuturist ideas.

