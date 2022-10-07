GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – There’s so much to love about fall! The leaves are beautiful, there’s pumpkin spice and of course, there’s outdoor fall fun. We had the chance to visit a place just a few minutes north of Grand Rapids. It’s Apple Valley Fun Farm and Corn Maze and their equally spooky Abandoned Acres Farm. This farm is your one stop shop for everything fall and is fun for all ages! There’s a 5 Acre Corn Maze and a smaller one for the little ones a Spooky Mansion with slides and bounce house. There’s a hayride to the pumpkin patch where you pick your own pumpkins or gourds. You can also get a bag to pick apples! There’s also a 65-foot giant pumpkin jumping pad, a straw bale mountain and of course Fresh Apple Cider and Hot Mini Donuts. New this year is The Barnyard 500 pedal karts and track. Apple Valley Fun Farm is open on the weekends through October 30th. They’re open Saturdays and Sundays in October, from 12pm-6pm. For more information, you can visit their website at AppleValleyFunFarm.com!

If you’re looking for something a little more spooky, check out Abandoned Acres! Each of the mazes are well over a quarter of a mile long each and as you travel trough the mazes, you will enter buildings, barns and with animatronics and movie quality special effects with lots of actors! There’s the Bloody Butcher Corn Maze full of Mutant Pumpkins, Witches, Wandering Corpses, Scarecrows and other insane farm animals. The second attraction is the Big Top Terror Vision Corn Maze that’s carnival themed and full of crazed clowns, misfits and deranged circus animals!

New this year is the The Old Eli Experience – as you wander through the cornfields of Abandoned Acres Farm you find yourself in Old Eli’s workshop. They’re open every weekend in October and even a few Thursdays as well. Check out AbandonedAcresFarm.com for all the details!

Abandoned Acres & Apple Valley: 7737 Fruit Ridge Ave NW – Sparta

