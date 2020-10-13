Two Eastbrook Homes communities to explore in Rockford

eightWest

by: eightWest Staff

Posted: / Updated:

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – Our homes are the greatest investment many of us will ever make. In addition to being sturdy and comfortable, many of us want the place we live to be a community.

That’s what the team at Eastbrook Homes has been developing for years. Today, we are taking you to the Eastbrook Homes options in Rockford.

>>>Take a look at what they have to offer!

Eastbrook Homes

Saddle Ridge – Edgerton Ave NE & Saddle Ridge Dr, south of 12 Mile Rd NE
Wolven Ridge – Wolven Ave NE & Wolven Ridge Dr., south of 11 Mile Rd NE

Sponsored by Eastbrook Homes.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Join eightWest on Social

Facebook IconTwitter IconInstagram IconPintetest Icon