GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – In a normal year, Turning Pointe School of Dance performs the beloved Christmas ballet, the promise, at the Knickerbocker Theatre in downtown Holland.

This year, they had to get creative! The school’s executive director Debra and graduating senior dancer Emma both join us today to tell us more about this special event!

Turning Pointe School of Dance

Presents “The Promise”

Purchase streaming tickets @

ThePromiseLive.com

TurningPointeDance.com