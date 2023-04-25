GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – Turning Pointe School of Dance returns to the state this spring with the story of a young woman who sets out on a challenging life adventure. “The Blue Coat” is based on the scripture Matthew 25:35-36;40 and is the story of a young woman who sets out to find a new community and home after the loss of her parents.

Traveling through Vivaldi’s Four Seasons, she encounters many different people. She helps those around her, as God calls us to love each other. She feeds hungry children, comforts a distraught and bitter woman, draws a map for three lost sisters, and gives her beloved blue coat to a child in the cold. In the end, tired and distraught, she is consoled by the woman she once comforted and her cherished lost necklace is returned as she is welcomed into a community of love and support.

You can also register for summer and fall sessions starting on June 1, just head to TurningPointeDance.org or call 616-394-7109.

“The Blue Coat” by Turning Pointe School of Dance

April 27th-29th at the Knickerbocker Theatre in downtown Holland

Thursday, Friday & Saturday shows at 7 pm, matinee show at 2 pm on Saturday

86 E 8th St #3504, Holland

Tickets.Hope.edu