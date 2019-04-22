Turn your home interior vision into reality Video

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) - Your home should have a place where you can rest and relax. But many people don't have the time and resources to turn that vision into a reality. That's why a local interior designer started a non-profit to give away a home renovation project to people who need it the most. Here to tell us more about Room to Renew is Deidre Remtema.

Remtema was inspired to help caregivers based on her own experience as a child. Her mother, a nurse, took full-time care of her grandmother, who had multiple sclerosis, in their home.

If you know a caregiver that could use a place in his or her home to rest and relax complete the short nomination form online HERE.