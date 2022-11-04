GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – Before you gather with your family and friends for that big turkey dinner, there’s a great chance for you to work off some calories for a good cause.

bright and early Thanksgiving morning is the 30th Annual Grand Rapids Turkey Trot. Today we’re joined by Kurt Johnson from Grand Rapids Public Schools and Elise Duff from Blue Care Network.

30th Anniversary GRPS Turkey Trot

Thursday, November 24th

8:30am at Van Andel Arena

$35 race fee + $3.03 sign up fee

Proceeds help offset the cost of GRPS Athletics