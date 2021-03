GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – We’re all getting excited about the weather getting warmer and events starting to happen again in a safe way!

One of those events we look forward to each year in West Michigan is Tulip Time! The tulips are planted and there are some new events for 2021.

>>>Take a look!

Tulip Time 2021

May 1st-9th in Holland

Virtual Artisan Market, Tulip Time Run, quilt raffle, yoga and more!

TulipTime.com