GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – A popular Kalamazoo area private club has a new purpose. The building was transformed into a farm-to-table French restaurant with chef Francois Moyet. Today, we’re taking you to A La Ferme, this week’s eatWest feature.

If you want to try the amazing food, you can buy a $100 gift card for only $50. Click the link below to get the special eatWest deal.

A La Ferme

5830 Portage Road, Portage

269-775-1076

ALaFerme.co