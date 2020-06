GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – Not only are we thinking about camping and fun outdoor getaways this summer, we’re also thinking about food!

Salads are the perfect compliment to any meal or as a stand alone meal. Gina Ferwerda is sharing one of her favorite salad recipes with us today: Grilled Chicken and Asparagus Salad with pears and gorgonzola drizzled with a Sauvignon Blanc Vinaigrette! Take a look.

For more salad recipes, visit NomNews.com.