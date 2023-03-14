GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – This week we celebrate St. Patrick’s Day and the theme is all things green! Nate Blury from Drink Grand Rapids joins us today to get in the spirit, with some holiday-inspired drinks!
The Last Word
A Prohibition-era cocktail that got its beginnings in the Detroit Athletic Club’s bar in the early 1920s.
Recipe:
- 3/4 oz Gin (I am using Alkkemist Gin)
- 3/4 Green Chartreuse
- 3/4 Maraschino Cherry Liqueur
- 3/4 oz Fresh Squeezed Lime Juice
Directions: Add all ingredients to a cocktail shaker filled with ice and shave vigorously for 20 seconds. Then strain and pour into a chilled coupe glass. Garnish with a cherry.
The Irish Maid
Recipe:
- 2oz Irish Whisky (I am Using Saint Liberty Whiskey’s Mary’s Four Grain)
- 1/2oz Elderflower Liqueur
- 3/4 oz fresh squeezed Lemon Juice
- 3/4oz Honey Simple Syrup
- 3 cucumber slices
Directions: Add (2) slices of cucumber to shaker and muddle them, and mash the cucumbers using a muddler. Add Whiskey, Elderflower liqueur, lemon juice, simple syrup, and lots of ice. Shake vigorously for 30 seconds. Strain into a rocks glass filled with ice. Garnish with a wheel of fresh cucumber. *To make the honey simple syrup combine equal parts honey and water in a saucepan bring to a simmer, stir and cool after all of the honey has been dissolved.
Events:
Barfly Events’ Irish on Ionia
10am-10pm ($25-$65)
Garage Bar’s Irish in the Alley
2pm-2am (Free)
For more recipes and fun, visit Facebook.com/DrinkGrandRapids.