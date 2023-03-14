The Last Word

A Prohibition-era cocktail that got its beginnings in the Detroit Athletic Club’s bar in the early 1920s.

Recipe:

3/4 oz Gin (I am using Alkkemist Gin)

3/4 Green Chartreuse

3/4 Maraschino Cherry Liqueur

3/4 oz Fresh Squeezed Lime Juice

Directions: Add all ingredients to a cocktail shaker filled with ice and shave vigorously for 20 seconds. Then strain and pour into a chilled coupe glass. Garnish with a cherry.